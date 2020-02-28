ANACORTES — The Anacortes School Board announced Friday morning that Justin Irish will be the School District’s new superintendent. Irish is currently assistant superintendent of schools in the Edmonds School District, where he has been since 2013.
“He’s very student-centered,” said School Board member Marilyn Hanesworth. “The work for him is about the kids.”
Irish told a group of community members at a forum interview this week that he wants to make sure people feel seen, valued and heard.
He became a teacher to make sure students felt that way. Then, he became a principal to make sure the teachers felt that way. Then, he became an administrator in the Edmonds School District to do the same for principals, he said.
The goal is always to make sure everyone feels as if they have a place within the district, from the youngest student to the leaders, he said.
Irish’s time in the Edmonds district includes six years as an elementary school principal. Before that, he taught at the elementary school level for five years in the Shoreline School District.
When it comes to what he’ll do in Anacortes, Irish said he needs to get into the district and be ready to listen and learn. The only way to figure out what’s working is to talk to as many people as possible, he said.
Irish also talked about how much he wants to support teachers and work with them to see what they need.
“We have to put our arms and love around teachers,” he said.
Irish has a doctorate degree in education, and his superintendent certificate is from the University of Washington.
“We were incredibly impressed by Justin’s thoughts on building a community of trust and building relationships,” board President Bobbilyn Hogge said.
Anacortes board member Erin Rieger said the board based its decision on four factors: relationship building, equity, special education experience and financial experience.
“We felt Justin was the strongest overall in all of these,” she said.
Irish was one of three finalists for the position to replace Superintendent Mark Wenzel, who is leaving to take a job at an international school. The others were Pat Hagerty, executive director of secondary education in the Mukilteo School District, and John Harrison, executive director of the Bellevue School District.
Wenzel’s contract will expire at the end of June. Irish is set to begin July 1.
“It is an honor to be selected as the new superintendent in Anacortes,” he told Skagit Publishing in an email. “I have been incredibly impressed with what I have learned about the schools and the community, and I look forward to learning more. I am eager to begin building partnerships with the staff, families, community, and students. Anacortes is an outstanding school district, and it is a pleasure to be welcomed as a new member of the team.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.