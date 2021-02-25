ANACORTES — The Anacortes School District announced Thursday it has picked three finalists to become principal at Anacortes High School.
The three candidates chosen in the nationwide search include two from the East Coast and one who might be familiar to some in the district.
Ryan Pike, who currently serves as the Cap Sante High School principal as well as principal for the ASD@Home program, is one of the finalists.
John Kniseley, principal at James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School in Jacksonville, Fla., and Daniel Williams, assistant principal at New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities in the Bronx, a borough of New York City, are the other finalists.
The community will get a chance to meet the candidates and view a presentation from each beginning at 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. To join that meeting, visit asd103.zoom.us/j/82213903343.
Superintendent Justin Irish said the district will likely announce the new principal next week.
