ANACORTES — The Anacortes School Board has narrowed down its superintendent search to three candidates.
After interviews Saturday with its top seven choices, the board picked three men as finalists to replace Superintendent Mark Wenzel, who is leaving for an international job later this year.
The three are John Harrison from the Bellevue School District; Justin Irish from the Edmonds School District; and Pat Hegarty from the Mukilteo School District.
“We were impressed with all the candidates and choosing the finalists was a tough decision,” board President Bobbilyn Hogge said in a news release from the district. “We feel that we have three very strong candidates and look forward to seeing how they interact with our staff, students and community this week.”
Each of the three finalists will each spend a day this week in the district visiting schools then that night participating in a community forum at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library.
The board will pick a superintendent in a public meeting at 8 a.m. Friday.
Harrison is an executive director of schools for the Bellevue School District. He has worked in that district since 2011, and before that worked in the Mercer Island School District as a high school principal. He also has 16 years of administrative and teaching experience in British Columbia.
Harrison has a master's degree in education and a superintendent certificate from Western Washington University.
Harrison will visit the district Tuesday.
Irish is an assistant superintendent of schools in the Edmonds School District, where he has been since 2013, including six years as an elementary school principal.
Before that, he taught at the elementary school level for five years in the Shoreline School District.
Irish has a doctorate degree in education and his superintendent certificate is from the University of Washington.
He will visit the district on Wednesday.
Hegarty is the executive director of secondary education in the Mukilteo School District, a position he has held since 2015. Before that, Hegarty served in high school and elementary school principal positions with the Shoreline School District.
His superintendent certificate is from Western Washington University.
Hegarty will visit the district on Thursday.
