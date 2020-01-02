ANACORTES — The Anacortes School Board is asking the state Legislature to lift the cap on how much money school districts can collect through local levies.
The board signed a resolution called a “Call to Resolve the Levy-Lid Crisis” at its Dec. 19 meeting.
Because of the cap imposed by the Legislature on local levy dollars, the Anacortes district collected $1.2 million less than what voters approved for the 2019-20 school year, according to the resolution.
If the cap stays in place, it expects to collect $1.4 million less than what voters approved for the 2020-21 school year and $1.5 million less than approved in 2021-22.
The district had to cut several staff members because of the levy cap, according to the resolution.
“The Anacortes School District Board of Directors calls on the Washington State House of Representatives and the Washington State Senate to quickly arrive at a legislative solution that allows adversely impacted districts such as Anacortes to collect the local voter-approved enrichment funding necessary to meet local needs and remain in service to their students, families, and communities,” the resolution reads.
