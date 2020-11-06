ANACORTES — Fourth and fifth graders in the Anacortes School District will not be brought back into classrooms Monday.
In light of the increasing rate of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County, the district has decided to pull back on its plan to bring more students back into its buildings.
Kindergarten through third grade students began attending in-person classes this week.
“I know this is disappointing news to our staff, students, and families, who have been looking forward to welcoming more students back into our buildings, especially after such a successful return of our youngest learners,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a news release.
The district’s decision is based on a recommendation from Skagit County Public Health, the district said.
As of Wednesday, the county is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Any number higher than 75 cases per 100,000 residents is considered high risk, and school districts in those counties are encouraged to focus on online learning, according to Gov. Jay Inslee's recommendations on in-person education.
“I urge everyone to remain vigilant against the virus," Irish said in the news release. "Wear a mask, get a flu shot, limit in-person social interactions, wash your hands."
The district is the third public school district in the county in two days to pull back on in-person learning.
On Thursday, the Concrete School District announced it would halt plans to bring more students on campus and the Sedro-Woolley School district announced it would shift back to mostly online learning.
