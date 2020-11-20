ANACORTES — Because of increasing COVID-19 cases, the Anacortes School District is pulling back on in-person learning.
The district, which brought its kindergarten through third grade students back to campuses earlier this month, will transition back to a mostly-online model, the district said in a news release.
“This is an incredibly sad and disappointing decision,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in the release. “All of us would like students to return to more in-person learning, but we must and will follow the guidance of our local public health officials.”
The students who have been in schools will go back to online learning Wednesday and will continue in that learning model through at least Jan. 11, Irish said.
Skagit County is considered high risk, with preliminary data showing new COVID-19 cases exceeding 250 per 100,000 residents in the 14-week period ending Monday, Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said in a Thursday letter sent to the county's public and private schools.
Although the county had not seen evidence of school-based outbreaks, the decision on whether to continue in-person learning is up to each school or district, he said.
"However, schools and districts may be experiencing significant impacts to staffing and student attendance from the increasing numbers of people being directed to isolate and quarantine," Leibrand said.
Staffing levels played a part in the Anacortes School District's decision, Irish said in the news release.
“The surge in cases locally is greatly impacting our ability to keep our building even minimally staffed,” Mount Erie Elementary School Principal Kevin Schwartz said in the news release. “More of our staff are having to take time off to care for their own quarantined families, and our substitute pool is also limited for the same reasons.”
Anacortes is the third public school district in the county to make the shift from a in-person model back to a mostly-remote model.
The Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison school districts have shifted back to remote learning, while the Conway and Concrete school districts have pulled back on plans to increase the number of students on their campuses.
The Mount Vernon and La Conner school districts have remained in mostly-remote fashions since the beginning of the school year.
