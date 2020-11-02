ANACORTES — After months of empty classrooms, some students in the Anacortes School District headed back to school Monday.
With health and safety protocols in place, the district welcomed students in kindergarten through third grades back to their classrooms.
“It was really amazing,” Superintendent Justin Irish said. “I became so emotional seeing the kids getting off the bus and seeing the smiles in their eyes. It felt like the first day of school, a month after school started.”
As with other districts that have transitioned to hybrid learning models, students have been divided into groups to reduce class sizes. In Anacortes, students will attend in-person lessons for four half-days per week, with the rest of the time spent in online learning.
The district plans to bring back students in grades four through six next week.
Other districts in recent weeks have transitioned to hybrid learning models, although two have put a pause on adding more students to their buildings.
The Sedro-Woolley district, which welcomed back its youngest learners Oct. 12, has paused plans to phase in its third through sixth graders.
The Burlington-Edison district, which brought its youngest students back Oct. 19, put a pause on reintroducing its third and fourth graders, which it had planned to do on Nov. 9.
The Concrete School District still plans to have all of its students in building — in shifts — by Nov. 9.
The Mount Vernon and La Conner school districts are phasing students back onto campus by need, although the La Conner School District will begin having its kindergartners on campus two days a week, Superintendent Rich Stewart said.
The Conway School District began the school year in a hybrid model, with kindergarten and first graders on campus. The district later phased in second and third graders, with plans to phase in fourth and fifth graders next week.
