...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
ANACORTES — Declining enrollment over the past several years has prompted the Anacortes School District to trim its budget for next year.
The district has started making budget cuts to help overcome a $2.4 million shortfall for the 2022-23 school year. Currently, that budget is estimated at just over $45 million.
This school year’s budget is closer to $46 million but includes several one-time COVID-19 relief funding grants, district Executive Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan said.
A good portion of the district’s funding comes from the state and is based on enrollment.
While enrollment for next year is expected to drop by less than 1%, enrollment dropped by about 250 students during the COVID-19 pandemic and has steadily fallen over the past several years, Sullivan said.
As enrollment has declined, staff levels have stayed the same, Superintendent Justin Irish said. While some empty positions will stay empty or be eliminated and some staff is shifting to new positions, there are no staff reductions planned right now, Irish said.
About $1 million in reserve funding will go into the budget next year, Irish said.
Some reductions were made this year to help with the expected shortfall.
For example, the district left open the director of technology, food and transportation position.
It is also reducing support positions at Island View Elementary School and Anacortes High School through moves and attrition.
Cuts to materials, supplies and operating expenditures also help with the funding gap, Sullivan said.
District staff will present a draft budget to the School Board on Aug. 11, with a vote on the final version expected at the Aug. 25 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.