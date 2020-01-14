ANACORTES — The Anacortes Public Works Department was set to ask the City Council on Monday night to approve an emergency resolution to replace a leaky and deteriorating roof at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center.
The City Council did not meet due to the lack of quorum.
An emergency resolution would allow Public Works to bypass the state’s competitive bidding process and hire a contractor to replace the 24-year-old composite roof.
“Rain is frequent this time of year and it is imperative the roof is replaced immediately to prevent further damage to the building and protect the vulnerable population served by the Anacortes Senior Center from falls and mold exposure,” Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said in a report to the City Council.
The city had budgeted $150,000 to replace the roof with a longer-lasting metal roof in 2019. The project was not completed after the City Council rejected bids because they exceeded the budget, and two companies defaulted on contracts.
Finance Director Steve Hoglund said the city may defer work on a lower-priority project to pay for the more expensive metal roof for the senior center.
The next scheduled City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
