ANACORTES — Elementary school students in Anacortes got a treat Monday with live jazz performances, thanks to Seattle-based JazzEd and the Anacortes Public Library.
“Whatever emotion music makes you feel, that’s the right emotion,” said Marina Christopher, who plays the upright bass with the group.
The four-person ensemble, comprised of Christopher, Al Keith on trumpet, Jeremy Bacon on keyboard and Chris Patin on drums, played at all three elementary schools.
For its last performance of the day — at Fidalgo Elementary School — the band played a song with the school’s fourth-graders, who had learned a jazz song on their recorders.
“I want to expose them to all kinds of music,” said Fidalgo Elementary School music teacher Tina Franulovich-Martin. “I want (music) to be a part of their everyday lives.”
The ensemble was brought to Anacortes by the Anacortes Public Library Jazz Committee’s Manieri Endowment, which aims to provide free jazz performances in the community, especially for kids.
“Our mission is to promote the love of jazz and swing music on Fidalgo Island,” said Annette Woolsey with the committee.
