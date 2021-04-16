ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday on its third draft of proposed updates to the city’s critical areas regulations.
The regulations affect development and activities near five kinds of critical areas: wetlands; geologically hazardous areas; fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas; critical aquifer recharge areas; and frequently flooded areas.
Under the state’s Growth Management Act, cities are required to periodically update their critical areas regulations to preserve the natural environment and protect the public from natural hazards.
The regulations will apply to all land uses, development activity, and structures and facilities in city limits within the maximum buffer distance of a critical area, or likely to affect a critical area’s function or value, according to a fact sheet from the city.
The city is behind in updating its critical area regulations. It was required by state law to update them in June 2017, and last completed an update in 2006.
The city released the first draft of this current update in July 2017.
Following Monday’s public hearing, the City Council may vote on the proposal or continue discussion.
Senior planner Tess Cooper said staff expect council members to take more time to discuss the complicated material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.