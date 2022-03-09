ANACORTES — The city of Anacortes will remove all Russian flags from city displays in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to remove the flags, which are flown at the Sister Cities displays at the entrances to the city and in the council chambers.
“I don’t feel that taking the flag down will make a difference in what’s going on, but it will make a difference (for) the citizens of Anacortes in how we show our support for things,” council member Jeremy Carter said.
Representatives of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association spoke against removing the flags, arguing that it would affect Anacortes’ Sister City relationship with the Russian city of Lomonosov.
“I don’t know that severing ties with our relationship (to Lomonosov) would be proving anything to the Russian government or Putin,” said John Lovric, president of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association. “We don’t want to punish the people that we’ve been friends with for 30 years.”
Council members argued that despite support for Anacortes’ Sister Cities, flying the Russian flag might send the wrong message.
“I do have a problem when I look up there and the other countries such as Japan, Croatia, Canada, and the U.S. are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Russian flag,” said council member Christine Cleland-McGrath. “I can understand the Sister Cities component, but I think for the general public when they see the context of the flag up there with the other flags … it means something different to them.”
Council member Carolyn Moulton suggested the council follow up in a week with a written resolution explaining the action to remove the flag and expressing support for Anacortes’ Sister Cities and Ukraine.
Lomonosov was the first of Anacortes’ five Sister Cities, which are in Russia, Japan, Canada, Croatia and Romania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.