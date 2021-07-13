ANACORTES — The Thompson family is getting its train back.
After more than a year-and-half of discussions, the Anacortes City Council is moving forward on returning the Tommy Thompson Train to the family of late mechanical engineer Thomas G. Thompson Jr.
All six council members present at Monday’s meeting said they supported returning the train to the family, though no vote was taken. The council is expected to vote on a formal agreement for the train's return at a later meeting.
"The family and my mom are really, really excited," Headen Thompson, Thompson's son, told the Skagit Valley Herald on Tuesday. "It's especially good that every single member on the council (supported) returning the train to the family. We feel like at the end of the day there was no bad blood with Anacortes."
Thomas G. Thompson Jr. built and ran the narrow-gauge steam train through downtown Anacortes from 1979 until his death in 1999.
Thompson's widow, Anne Thompson, gifted the train to the city in 2012. In a June 2012 agreement signed by Anne Thompson and then-Mayor Dean Maxwell, the city committed to establishing a train display.
Over the years, many community members participated in efforts to build a display, and one group tried to operate the train again. Ultimately, no plans materialized and the train sits in storage today.
Over the past year-and-half, the Thompson family requested many times the city return the train to the family's care, arguing the city had not complied with the 2012 donation agreement.
During a public comment period at Monday's meeting, Headen Thompson again asked the council to return the train.
In a recent business plan developed by Mayor Laurie Gere, the city estimated it would cost at least $140,000 to create a train display, and $87,000 a year for maintenance and staffing.
The council would have needed to allocate money from existing city budget items to fund the display.
As a last resort, the council in June asked the community for donations to fund a display. City Attorney Darcy Swetnam said Monday there have been no concrete offers.
“I feel we’ve really thoroughly explored options," Council member Carolyn Moulton said. "The best way to honor Tommy Thompson's legacy and train is clearly to return the train to the family.”
Gere thanked the family for sharing the train with Anacortes, and apologized for any pain or disrespect the family has felt.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said the city could document the train's time in the city through photographs, and noted the Tommy Thompson Trail is already named in Thompson's honor.
Council member Ryan Walters suggested a ceremony before the train is moved out of the city, if the family is willing.
Headen Thompson told the Skagit Valley Herald the family has no immediate plans for the train.
"We're going to work at restoring it, bringing it to a safe, secure storage and just taking it one step at a time," he said.
The family had previously asked the council to sell the train to a train restorer in Lincoln, California. Headen Thompson said the family is no longer pursuing moving the train to California, and has no plans to sell the train to anyone.
He thinks many in Anacortes have strong feelings about the train because they rode it as children.
"(It was) 50 cents a ride, the kids just loved it and they have this memory of this piece of history," he said.
Headen Thompson said his father started work on the train in 1967 when he bought wheels and the frame of an old air compressor engine used in mining.
"From there he completely built a steam locomotive," he said.
Headen Thompson said his father was given approval to run the train, which included a locomotive and three passenger cars, in 1979. He said his father's plan was to run the train to the Washington State Ferries terminal and create a hub for tourism.
"This was something my dad built, and the family built and operated and ran and financed for all those years, and we are just happy to get it back," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.