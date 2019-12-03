ANACORTES — Anacortes is moving forward with a plan to gather more public input on the development of five-story buildings between Commercial and M avenues and 10th and 29th streets.
Following a public hearing Monday night, the Anacortes City Council voted unanimously to affirm an emergency ordinance it passed in October that placed a moratorium on building permit applications in that area that propose using a height bonus to build up to 50 feet.
Unless it is renewed, the six-month moratorium will expire in April. Meanwhile, the city will review the height bonus allowed under the current development code.
Don Measamer, director of planning, community & economic development, said the plan is to work with the community to come up with a solution.
Six spoke in favor Monday of taking another look at the height bonus.
"I support lots of other (housing) options beside high-rise buildings," Jeanne Olmstead said.
The moratorium was proposed following a Seattle developer's application to build a five-story, 25-unit apartment building at the corner of 18th Street and O Avenue.
Residents have expressed concerns over the building's incompatibility with the neighborhood's character, a lack of parking, and no guarantee the units would be affordable.
Measamer said the moratorium does not affect this project because the permit application was filed before the moratorium went into effect.
He said staff is reviewing the application and has not issued a building permit, approved a site plan or a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) determination of non-significance. He said both the site plan decision and SEPA determination can be appealed by parties of record.
Council member Bruce McDougall said he wanted to apologize to residents of the area around the proposed proposed apartment building.
"Never in my wildest dreams was I picturing that building to go there," he said. "I was thinking downtown or east of Commercial (Avenue). I am sorry. I feel I missed something there."
