ANACORTES — Ferry service between Anacortes and Sidney, British Columbia, will not resume until 2022, Washington State Ferries announced last week.
States Ferries cited vessel and staffing shortages, along with uncertainty around the reopening of the U.S.-Canada maritime border, as factors delaying the return of service.
“Adding international service at this time would further stress already strained domestic service that’s affecting Washingtonians still navigating post-COVID travel,” State Ferries wrote in an online update.
The Anacortes-to-Sidney run, which operates seasonally spring through fall, has been on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
States Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said the hope is to resume service to Sidney in April.
