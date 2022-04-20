...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council adopted an updated Maritime Strategic Plan at its joint meeting Monday with the Port of Anacortes commission.
The Maritime Strategic Plan, which aims to promote the maritime economy in Anacortes and Skagit County, was developed based on input from citizen stakeholders, city and port staff and members of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
The plan is not a binding document, nor a precise roadmap for action, said Jon Petrich, a commissioner for the Port of Anacortes. It is more of a reminder of the city and Port’s shared vision and goals.
Goals include building public support, engagement and involvement for a thriving Anacortes maritime sector, positioning Anacortes as the Pacific Northwest’s center for the maritime industry, establishing Anacortes as a state-wide and national center for maritime workforce development, education, and research and development, and establishing Anacortes as a regional and international destination for marine-related tourism.
Since the plan was first adopted in 2019, the city, port, Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and EDASC have used it as a guiding document when considering projects involving waterfront access, maritime business locations, business expansions and development of new zoning regulations, said Don Measamer, city director of planning, community and economic development.
