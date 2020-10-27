ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council voted 5-2 Monday night to keep the historic Tommy Thompson Train in Anacortes and reject a purchase proposal from an out-of-town buyer.
The City Council voted to “reject any current proposals to purchase the train, stop current efforts to sell the train, and have the mayor report to council in six months a plan for a static display,” according to the language of the approved motion.
Council members Carolyn Moulton and Ryan Walters opposed the motion.
The vote follows months of discussion on the fate of the narrow-gauge steam train built by mechanical engineer Thomas “Tommy” Thompson. Thompson ran the train through downtown Anacortes from 1979 until his death in 1999.
The Thompson family gifted the train to the city in 2012 with the desire for the city to establish a static display. The city has not yet done so.
Recently, a historic train restorer approached the city with a proposal to purchase the train and operate it in Lincoln, California. However, the proposal met opposition from community members and the nonprofit Anacortes Railway Group, which wishes to operate it again in Anacortes.
Council member Jeremy Carter, who voted in support of keeping the train in Anacortes, said it was clear residents want the train to stay in Anacortes.
“Not a single person has reached out to say that we want to sell the train, except the family that gave it to Anacortes,” he said.
The Thompson family recently expressed a desire to sell the train to the Lincoln, California, buyer to see the train operational again.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said the city should move forward with a plan to display the train, but questioned whether the city had money in its budget to do it.
Building a permanent display will likely not be cheap. Museum director Bret Lunsford said a 2014 proposal to build a vintage garage to display the train was estimated to cost $450,000.
Dave Sem, president of Anacortes Railway Group, said the group would like to move forward with plans to operate the train again in Anacortes.
Council member Anthony Young said the city should give the train group a shot.
“I think the community is clear that there is an opportunity to run it,” he said.
Walters, who voted against the motion to keep the train in Anacortes, said the idea of any group running the train again through Anacortes is not realistic.
“I will vote against anything in the future to allow the train to be operated by someone that the donor family doesn’t feel is qualified to operate it,” he said.
The vintage restorer was offering the city $117,500 to buy the train, which included the locomotive and three passenger cars.
Lunsford, the museum director, said it costs the city “virtually nothing” to keep the train in storage in its train house at the Depot.
