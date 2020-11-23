The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, which provides gifts, books and holiday meals to families in need throughout the county, is taking sign-ups.
Almost 900 families have signed up so far, said Lynn Postler, the fund’s administrator.
The fund is set to help Skagit County families as it has for more than 70 years, but some aspects of this year’s program are different. In addition to the cancellation of in-person events such as the annual Christmas party with Santa, families may no longer register by phone.
Families who wish to register can find the registration form at goskagit.com/xmasfund. They can also find forms at the Christmas Fund’s office at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
Eligible families must live in Skagit County, have custody of one or more dependent children under 18, and have an income under 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.
Those with questions can call 360-419-7182 for English or 360-419-7184 for Spanish.
The fund — a nonprofit now in its 71st year — helped about 1,600 families and 4,800 children last year. It partners with local donors and businesses, as well as the Marine Toys For Tots program.
This year’s items are slated to be given out the week of Dec. 14 in a drive-thru fashion at the fairgrounds.
