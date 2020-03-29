Heads down, eyes trained on the water and walking sticks in hand, Hal Lee and Jim Johnson made their way one sunny March morning along an old side channel of the Skagit River.
“Looks like four Northwestern and a red-legged,” Johnson called out as he peered into the water along what’s called the “oxbow” at Skagit Land Trust’s Cumberland Creek property south of Hamilton.
Lee noted Johnson’s comments on a data sheet and resumed scanning the water, clipboard in hand.
The two are among 16 volunteers surveying amphibian egg masses this spring on eight Skagit Land Trust properties throughout Skagit County.
“We’re looking for amphibian eggs basically because they are an indicator species,” Lee said.
Indicator species are particularly sensitive to changes in the environment, so they can be used to gauge the health of the environment. Tracking amphibians can also reveal ways the land trust could improve habitat on its properties, and improve knowledge of invasive species.
At the Cumberland Creek site, Lee and Johnson said they’ve primarily found the eggs of the native Northwestern salamander and Northern red-legged frogs. Less frequent finds have included the eggs of Pacific chorus frogs and long-toed salamanders.
Skagit Land Trust Stewardship Manager Regina Wandler said those four species dominate the monitoring program, probably because their egg masses are easier to locate than those of other amphibians.
“There are some other species that it would be a lot more challenging for us to find their eggs; some lay single eggs on the bottom of the wetlands, and others are so tiny that we just wouldn’t see them,” she said.
Lee and Johnson saw an example of this during their recent survey. While a bright-green Pacific chorus frog hopped across their path, they didn’t find any of the frog’s small egg masses.
Wandler said the Western toad is another example of a species with elusive egg masses. While Western toad egg masses haven’t been seen during surveys, the toads themselves have.
“We know that our surveys don’t necessarily capture all of the amphibian species that you might find on these properties, but it’s a good snapshot,” Wandler said.
Volunteers are trained to identify the egg masses, primarily through their shape and consistency.
While Northwestern salamander eggs tend to clump together tightly in a ball-like shape that’s fairly firm, Northern red-legged frog eggs tend to spread out in a large, fried-egg-like shape on the water’s surface and are fairly elastic.
Those egg masses, for which many volunteers’ eyes are now well trained to spot, were not the focus of the program at its start.
The program began several years ago, largely building off of a model used by the Whatcom County Amphibian Monitoring Program and aimed at determining whether the endangered Oregon spotted frog was present. That species was listed as endangered by Washington state in 1997 and as threatened by the federal government in 2014.
“This really started with looking for the Oregon spotted frog, but we’ve determined land trust properties aren’t really the right environments for them,” Johnson said. “We keep doing it to see what’s there and take an inventory.”
Having that inventory, gathered annually now since 2014, has several benefits.
ENVIRONMENTAL INDICATORS
Skagit Land Trust Volunteer and Education Programs Coordinator Stacy Dahl said if sudden declines in egg masses are noted during the surveys, that would alert the land trust to environmental problems such as pollution affecting amphibians in the area.
“They are so sensitive to environmental issues just because of the permeability of their skin, so by watching their numbers over the years we could perhaps get an indicator that there’s a more broad environmental issue happening,” she said.
Dahl said during surveys in 2019, when conditions were dry, egg mass numbers were down. That year marked the lowest total since the program began in 2012, according to land trust data. It was also about half of what was seen in the preceding four years.
“In particular with amphibians, we want to see what type of changes are happening on the properties over the years,” Dahl said. “Amphibians are good indicator species for environmental conditions. It’s good to keep an eye on them.”
HIGHLIGHTING HABITAT NEEDS
Seeing the variety and size of amphibian populations on land trust properties can also indicate whether habitat is sufficient or could be improved.
“It has really highlighted the importance of the wetlands on our property and the importance of a really wide variety of types of wetlands,” Wandler said.
The needs of different amphibian species range from wide-open, shallow wetlands that vary by season, to those with stable supplies of deep water.
If a monitoring site has fewer or less diverse species of amphibian egg masses, the site may not offer enough variety of wetlands to accommodate them.
Dahl said Barney Lake is an example where fewer amphibians have been seen.
“That tells us that maybe more work needs to be done to make it better habitat for the frogs,” she said.
EYES ON INVADERS
While they tally amphibian egg masses, volunteers can also keep watch for invasive species.
Lee and Johnson said they were on alert for bullfrogs at Cumberland Creek, where the invader has not yet been found.
“This site is particularly abundant (with native amphibians) ... we think because of the lack of bullfrogs, which are a ferocious predator of almost everything,” Johnson said.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife has determined bullfrogs are one of the reasons the Oregon spotted frog is at risk of continued decline.
Wandler said bullfrogs have been found in Skagit County, generally in areas from Sedro-Woolley west.
“Part of the value of this program is that we know where bullfrogs are present and we know if we might need to manage for bullfrogs at some point because they can threaten native species,” Wandler said. “We’re concerned about it and tracking it.”
AN ONGOING EFFORT
This spring, volunteers such as Lee and Johnson are taking note of amphibian egg masses at sites from Hurn Field near Concrete to Green Marsh Road north of Burlington.
Dahl said each site is surveyed twice — about two weeks apart — during good weather. The surveys aren’t done in poor weather, because that creates more visibility challenges for something already difficult to see, she said.
Lee and Johnson’s recent outing was their first for the season. Soon, they’ll be retracing their steps to again take note of every egg mass they can lay eyes on.
As for the Oregon spotted frog for which the program was launched, it has been found in only one location in Skagit County — on private property in the upper Samish River watershed.
Knowing that it’s in the area at all, however, gives the land trust reason to continue watching for the protected species on lands it manages, in case populations grow or move.
“We want to know if the Oregon spotted frog does ever show up on our lands,” Wandler said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.