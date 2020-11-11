At first, it seemed as if COVID-19 would force the cancellation of the annual Festival of Trees — a high-profile event that allows people to view and bid on Christmas trees that have been creatively decorated.
But thanks to planning and collaboration, the fundraiser for the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation will go on ... this time in downtown Mount Vernon.
The foundation and the Mount Vernon Downtown Association have teamed up to install the 21 decorated trees in downtown businesses, allowing people to view the trees while strolling — and maybe shopping — downtown.
“We thought, ‘What a win-win for downtown Mount Vernon and the foundation.’ People can come downtown and enjoy the holiday and we can get support for a health care system that’s had a tough year,” said Linda Frizzell, the executive director of the foundation.
This year’s offerings include a tree that’s been turned into a Tyrannosaurus rex, a tree that’s been decorated like a rainbow and a tree with an Americana theme.
Beth Webber, the manager at KidsStuff, said she’s enjoyed hearing the enthusiastic reactions of kids to the store’s dinosaur-themed tree.
“It’s been fun,” she said.
The placement of the trees throughout downtown differs from the fundraiser’s usual format, in which the trees are typically in one large display area and accompanied by events such as a Santa breakfast and black-tie gala.
“Normally that’s what we’d be doing. But this year we couldn’t,” Frizzell said.
That doesn’t mean the foundation hasn’t come up with creative touches.
Each tree will be accompanied by a QR code that curious viewers can scan to learn more about the foundation. People can purchase holiday-themed items — such as wreaths, gift boxes and bright red votive candle holders specially made for this event — on the foundation’s website.
The auction of the trees will be held online. It will open Nov. 20 and close at 9 a.m. Nov. 26.
Ellen Gamson, executive director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, said it’s exciting to see the trees downtown, especially at a time when the downtown trees are lit for the holiday season.
She said the tree displays will likely be a boon for the hospital foundation, the downtown businesses and the people who visit.
“Bring your mask, bring a friend and bring your festive spirit,” Gamson said.
Log In
