A winter lecture series hosted by Friends of Skagit Beaches will take audience members from the glaciers of the North Cascades to the depths of the Pacific Ocean.
The 15th annual series, held the third Friday of each month January through April, is one of several ways the local environmental nonprofit works toward its mission of “Protecting Skagit shorelines and marine waters through education, citizen science and stewardship.”
Friends of Skagit Beaches volunteer Matt Kerschbaum, who helps organize the lectures, said the organization brings in experts to share the latest research and fun facts about the region’s landscapes, wildlife and natural resources.
This year’s four lectures will delve into how climate change is reshaping glaciers, how beavers interact with salt marshes, how researchers are getting to know individual seals and sea lions, and how scientists keep an eye on deep sea volcanoes.
Since its start in 2006, Kerschbaum said 65 lectures have been offered through the annual series.
All lectures will be held at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Educational Service District building, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes. The lectures are free, but donations are accepted.
Jan. 17: “Blue Legacy: Vanishing Glaciers in Washington’s National Parks” with geologist Jon Riedel
— Feb. 21: “Saltwater Beavers: Engineers in the Tidal Marsh” with research scientist Gregory Hood
— March 20: “Seals and Sea Lions: Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea” with researcher Cindy Elliser
— April 17: “Deep Sea Volcanoes: A Fiber-optic Look at Eruptions, Hot Springs & Life Forms” with oceanographer Deborah Kelley
