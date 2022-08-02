The Nelson family story begins before their last name was even Nelson.
"Our family name is really Nielsen and our grandpa changed it when he moved here in 1900," said Reggie Nelson, grandson of Emil and Anna.
Emil came to Skagit County from Minnesota and Anna Torkelsdatter Dalan from Norway in 1907.
The two met and were married in Burlington in 1910.
They would go on to have six children, and those children would go on to have children of their own.
Today, the Nelson family totals 290 members, including spouses, stepchildren and foster children.
The family has had an impact on Skagit County.
Family members are spread throughout the county, specifically in Burlington and La Conner, and have played a role in county agriculture with Double-N potatoes in Burlington, now owned by Jerry Nelson.
The Nelsons will be honored Thursday at the annual Skagit Pioneer Association Picnic and General Meeting. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Park near the Rainbow Bridge in La Conner.
With the exception of 2020, the event has been held every year ever since a group from Sedro Woolley revived the Pioneer Association in 1904.
Since 1995, the Skagit Pioneer Association has chosen a "Family of the Year," whose members have made a mark on the Skagit County community.
"Our job is to honor families who have demonstrated the pioneering spirit of Skagit County and who have gone on to help make the county what it is today," Skagit Pioneer Association President Liza Bott said.
Jerry Nelson said the day will be to celebrate his family, but more importantly his grandparents.
"You know, when you're doing this, this Pioneer Picnic, it's actually honoring Anna and Emil," he said. "I don't want to see us get away from the honoring of what our grandma and grandpa did."
Much is know about the Nelson family thanks to Trillis Evans Parker, the fourth oldest grandchild of Emil and Anna.
Parker tracked the family's history until her death in 2017.
Since that time, Reggie Nelson has inherited the unofficial "historian job" in the family.
When Reggie Nelson sends messages and newsletters to his family, he always closes with "We are FAMILY."
Many of the Nelson family members will be in attendance at the Pioneer Picnic, where the family's history will be on display. The picnic will also feature live music, a luncheon at 11:15 a.m., and a Pioneer Association business meeting at 12:45 p.m.
"It's also just a chance for people to gather," Bott said. "It's a chance for people to see each other if they haven't been able to get together."
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit
