SEDRO-WOOLLEY — About 100 people occupied the sidewalks near an intersection in downtown Sedro-Woolley on Saturday afternoon to speak out against racism as part of a rally organized by local teens.
Participants of all ages held signs declaring “everyone should be against racism” and “Sedro 4 racial equality,” and received honks of support or thumbs up from most drivers. A few who passed through the intersection indicated they were not supportive.
A new teen-led group called Sedro-Woolley Against Racism Movement organized the rally to unite the community around ending racism, said organizer Llyra Roe, a 2019 Sedro-Woolley High School graduate and a Western Washington University student.
“We strongly believe in the Black Lives Matter (movement) but also know that Sedro-Woolley isn’t very progressive yet,” Roe said.
She said because some may view the Black Lives Matter movement as controversial, the group wanted to start with a rally on ending racism, a cause that everyone should be able to get behind.
“I’ve witnessed (racism in Sedro-Woolley) and have heard firsthand accounts of different forms of racism and aggression, and that makes me saddened and disappointed,” Roe said.
She said the group is led by six teens, including Latino and indigenous students, and plans to hold future events.
Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests have been held throughout Skagit County since early June, coinciding with worldwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the ground for nearly nine minutes by Minneapolis police as he cried out he couldn’t breath.
Saturday’s rally in which those taking part wore face coverings in response to COVID-19 was the first such protest held in Sedro-Woolley.
“It’s nice seeing this conversation brought to a small town,” said Janelle Schuyler, a group member and a member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
Jeff and Priscilla Feld, of Clear Lake, said they have lived in Sedro-Woolley and know that it is not always a welcoming place for people of color.
“We are wanting to show young people we are standing with them,” Jeff Feld said.
Sedro-Woolley City Councilmember Germaine Kornegay, who attended the rally, said she has experienced racism in the form of customers walking out the door of her pet grooming business when they see she is a Black woman, or not believing she is the owner.
She said she was encouraged to see so many allies show up for the peaceful rally.
“There’s more of this than there is of that,” she said.
Kornegay said instances such as when the Sedro-Woolley Museum last summer publicized a photo and news stories from the 1920s featuring the Ku Klux Klan in its newsletter show that more work is needed.
“These youth are going to make a difference,” she said. “They get it.”
Arthur Connelly, of Sedro-Woolley, who held a a sign with the Declaration of Independence’s statement that all are created equal, said he attended the rally because he cares about how his grandchildren, who are Black, will grow up.
“We’re not a bad community, but we have some people who will never change their minds (about racism),” he said.
