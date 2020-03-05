A federal appeals court sided Wednesday with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in its lawsuit against BNSF Railway.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that upheld the tribe's right to sue to enforce an agreement on train traffic on tribal land.
With this issue resolved, the case is being sent back to federal district court, the ruling states.
"We are thankful that the Court of Appeals has upheld the Tribe’s right to seek equitable enforcement of the terms of its easement agreement with BNSF," outgoing Swinomish Chairman Brian Cladoosby said in a news release from the tribe.
“The Tribe takes its agreements very seriously, and we expect them to be honored," he said. "This includes rights reserved in the Treaty of Point Elliott as well as the conditions in easements granted to third parties to cross Swinomish Tribal lands.”
A BNSF spokesperson declined to comment.
The Swinomish sued BNSF in 2015, alleging the company violated the terms of an agreement that allows trains to travel through its reservation by failing to disclose cargo and by not seeking approval for an increase in rail traffic, according to court documents.
According to the appeals court ruling, BNSF told the tribe — after the fact and only after questioned — that it was running 100-car trains to the Marathon refinery on March Point.
This exceeded the terms of the easement, which limited the company to one train per day in each direction at a maximum of 25 cars each.
In its opinion, the court rebuked BNSF's argument that the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995 means its obligation to deliver goods to customers supersedes its legal obligation to the tribe.
The company stated in court documents that the easement allows for an increase in rail traffic as the need for goods increases. It asserts that federal law allows it to increase rail traffic without the consent of the tribe.
In its ruling, the court agreed with the tribe's argument that the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act does not invalidate its right to enforce the easement in accordance with the Indian Right of Way Act of 1948.
