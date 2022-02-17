The selection of a new Hamilton mayor has been delayed after Skagit County found one of two applicants for the position is not eligible.
Applicants for the position were required to be current Hamilton Town Council members, and Town Council members and the mayor must be registered to vote in Hamilton.
That formality is what disqualified former Mayor Carla Vandiver from office in December.
After being elected in November 2019, Vandiver changed her voter registration to Island County in 2020, according to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Now, while vetting the two council members who applied to fill the position, the Skagit County Board of Commissioners found that applicant Travis Patrick is not registered to vote in Hamilton.
Patrick changed his voter registration to Mount Vernon in April 2020, according to letters Skagit County sent to Patrick and to the town of Hamilton, each dated Feb. 11.
The county is now putting the task of filling the position of Hamilton mayor on hold and first working to fill the council seat Patrick is ineligible to hold.
The county will accept letters of interest through Friday, intends to interview candidates Feb. 28, and plans to soon after appoint a new council member.
After that seat is filled, the county will resume the process of selecting a new mayor. County spokesperson Laura Han said that will likely involve reopening the application process.
Town leadership currently includes Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Stoesser, Town Council member Tim Manns — who has applied to become mayor — and Town Council member Alyssa Boots.
