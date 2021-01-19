Eligible members of the public can now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in and near Skagit County.
Following an announcement Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee, those 65 or older, or those 50 or older who live in a multigenerational household, are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Individuals can schedule appointments with Skagit Regional Health's Mount Vernon or Smokey Point clinics by calling 360-814-6300.
More information is available at skagitregionalhealth.org/covid/covid-vaccine/vaccine-locations.
The Mount Vernon Haggen Pharmacy is also making appointments at kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/Haggen3450. Haggen asks that individuals bring proof of eligibility to their appointments.
Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said availability of appointments countywide will depend on the number of doses a provider receives.
The process of getting people in this phase vaccinated will likely take several weeks, and Han asks for patience.
Because it isn't yet clear if the vaccine impedes spread of the virus, she said those who get vaccinated will still need to wear a mask and socially distance themselves from others.
Island Hospital will begin making appointments Wednesday at noon, according to spokesperson Laura Moroney. More info will be available later today, she said.
La Conner Drug is still vaccinating people in Phase 1A — mainly health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities — until it receives its next shipment, according to an update on its website.
People can schedule appointments at Island Drug in Oak Harbor, or at the La Conner location when available, at laconnerdrug.com/pages/covidvaccine.
Skagit County Public Health will begin vaccinations Jan. 26 at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, 501 Taylor St. in Mount Vernon, and will start making appointments Wednesday.
Han said appointments can be made by calling 360-416-1500 until the state Department of Health launches its registration tool PrepMod, she said.
She asks that calls to make appointments not be made until Wednesday.
The number of appointments will be determined on a weekly basis, and will depend on the number of doses the county receives each week, Han said.
