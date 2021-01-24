With applications open again for the Payment Protection Program (PPP), many small businesses are applying for a second loan, though demand has slowed since the frenzy last spring, area banks say.
The small-business aid program reopened on Jan. 11, with new funding provided by the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in December. Small businesses work with participating lenders to apply.
Skagit-based Savi Bank, which has branches in Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties, has received 276 new applications for PPP loans, said Savi Bank President Andy Hunter.
“Some need the funding to survive, others are applying to give their business more of a safety net with the unknowns of full reopening,” he said in an email.
Eligible loan expenses include payroll, mortgage interest, rent, utilities, and worker protection costs related to COVID-19, according to guidelines from the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Businesses have up to 24 weeks to spend the money, and can have the loan fully forgiven if they meet criteria such as spending 60% of funds on payroll.
Hunter said Savi Bank has received about 40% fewer applications than it received in the first round of loans last year. A vast majority of applicants are requesting second-draw loans, though a few are applying for their first PPP loan, he said.
“These loans are a heavy burden for the banks because of the additional man-hours needed to process these loans,” he wrote. “However, we believe this is important and we fully support the program to the extent we can for our customers and our community.”
At Heritage Bank, which serves the Pacific Northwest, only about 5% of total requests are for first-time PPP loans, said Dianna Bodin, commercial banking team leader in Skagit County.
Matt Ray, senior vice president and market president at Heritage Bank, said the small number of first-time applicants likely shows that most were successful in getting loans the first time.
The bank has also seen less demand overall, with about half its customers returning for a second loan.
“It isn’t the mad frenzy it was the first time, but there’s certainly urgency,” Ray said. “There’s a pool of money that will run out and our customers are in need.”
He said the number of applicants may have shrunk due to a new SBA requirement to demonstrate a 25% reduction in revenue from comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.
Ray said the new requirement is helping loan funds go to businesses that really need them.
“There’s winners and losers, and it’s easy to the see the losers in this, in industries that have been shut down,” he said. “There are winners, as well, there are companies who are doing quite well.”
Scott DeGraw, vice president and a commercial banking officer at Bank of the Pacific in Burlington, said businesses in hard-hit hospitality and entertainment industries are making up a higher percentage of the bank’s applicants this time.
“Demand is still there, but it’s not as great,” he said.
He said people may not be as panicked as they were last year.
“Maybe people are looking at it with a fresh outlook and are thinking it will get a little better in the economy and with the vaccine,” he said.
DeGraw said sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals can also apply for PPP loans, including those who may not have qualified the first time.
In the first PPP round last year, loans went to 1,800 businesses and nonprofits in Skagit County and retained about 12,300 jobs, according to data released by the federal government.
The SBA is working on processing applications for loan forgiveness — in which loans turn into grants if criteria are met.
DeGraw said about a third of his first-time loans have made it through that process, and of those, all have been fully forgiven.
Ray said Heritage Bank’s clients are getting approved for loan forgiveness, too.
Bodin said she recommends interested applicants reach out to their bankers about the program.
{p dir=”ltr”}”It’s a bit of information overload,” she said. “Community banks are doing a great job of taking care of everyone.”
