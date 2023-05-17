The premise of voices raised in song is one of the first elements in the magic of music, whether it’s one, two, dozens or hundreds of voices.
The examples are endless, and it seems Dustin Willetts could attest to that very idea.
Willetts, 39, lives on Camano and currently conducts three regional choirs — Kulshan Chorus of Bellingham, Cantabile Chamber Choir of Skagit County and the Sno-King Community Chorale based in Edmonds.
That results in what might seem to be an uncommonly busy schedule, but Willetts’ background reflects an itinerary that has few, if any, gaps.
Willetts and the Cantabile Chamber Choir are in the process of preparing for their next upcoming performance, as they present “In a State of Beauty” on Friday at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon.
In a vibrant rehearsal last week at Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon, it took only a couple of numbers to realize the group’s material exhibits a wide, challenging range of dynamics and textures.
The first song was alternately somber — starting with dark, almost ominous minor chords that soon gave way to a soaring peak. The dynamics were startling and marvelous.
The first items that were discussed after the song concluded touched on the minutiae: pronunciation, the length of some individual words and noting that consonants are amplified even more than normal when 20-plus singers are delivering them so emphatically.
Willetts earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Western Oregon University and landed in the area in 2011.
“When I moved here in 2011, it was for a church music director job,” Willetts said. “I started conducting Kulshan Chorus in late 2012, then my conducting career just kind of exploded from there.”
Willetts was more than a bit surprised by his good fortune.
“It’s always what I’ve wanted to do, but I never thought there would be enough positions to make it full-time work,” Willetts said. “But doors just kept opening, and I was brought on for these three groups I work with now.”
In addition to conducting, Willetts has branched out within the profession, all with the aim of promoting musical knowledge and education.
“I do a lot of adjudication and clinic work with high schools and colleges,” he said.
Willetts said his roles are partly the result of a number of factors — a bit of word of mouth, positions get posted, and the process moves forward from there.
“It’s not that big of a community in Washington state, you know, choir directors and stuff,” he said. “So you hear (about positions), and people give you recommendations and stuff. There’s a whole process, much like any leadership position — there’s an interview, several interviews, and there’s usually a live audition with the group that you’re working with.
“A lot of times they’ll have a say in whether or not they enjoyed the vibe and the energy,” Willetts said. “And likewise — did the director enjoy the process as well, and you get to know the board of directors, things like that.”
The three ensembles have varied performance schedules, Willetts said. Cantabile’s upcoming show is one of about 6-7 performances the group does in a year, Kulshan Chorus usually has “two big shows,” and Sno-King Community Chorale typically has three shows per year.
In addition to his work in this region, Willetts has traveled extensively to teach, conduct and perform.
He’s visited and worked in dozens of countries (“some favorites being Norway, Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria,” according to his website), and one future adventure that he said he’s greatly looking forward to is a June 2024 trip to Dubrovnik, Croatia, on the coast of the Adriatic Sea, where he said he’ll work with a number of groups, including a symphony orchestra.
“I feel just so, so lucky to be an artist — I can’t believe I get paid to be an artist,” said Willetts, who expounded on the straightforward, simple allure of what he does.
“I mean, there are definitely rehearsals where I’m just like ... man, I’m so tired. Then almost always, when I get there, I’m like ‘oh, I love this.’ “
“It’s just a blast of a life.”
