BIG LAKE — Big Lake residents waited roadside in smoky conditions Friday night, holding flags big and small as the sound of sirens approached.
As a procession of about 40 fire trucks drew near, blaring sirens and flashing lights, residents waved at their local first responders.
Each year since 2002, the Big Lake Fire Department has held a memorial procession to honor the 343 first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago in New York City, and acknowledge the service of local men and women.
Many area fire districts participated in Friday’s procession, which circled around Big Lake and took about an hour-and-a-half.
“We won’t forget those who ran into buildings to save others,” Big Lake Fire Department chaplain Dennis Spinnie said at a short ceremony with local first responders before the procession. “We remember and choose to not forget because it empowers us to serve and put our lives in the crosshairs so someone else can live.”
He added that firefighters now battling wildfires throughout the state are risking their lives to save others and property.
Big Lake Fire Chief Brett Berg said the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional risks for first responders. When firefighters respond to all kinds of aid calls, they are potentially putting themselves and their families at risk, he said.
Berg said he hadn’t heard much acknowledgement on Friday of the 343 first responders, including two paramedics and one chaplain, killed in the 9/11 attacks.
“I do believe it’s our responsibility to educate the younger generation,” he said. “We always risk a lot as first responders, but they really risked a lot that day.”
Twelve-year-old Addi Roberts stood in front of her Big Lake home Friday night to watch the fire trucks drive by.
“(First responders) really help our area a lot,” she said.
Down the street, Rose Gordon, a Big Lake resident of 15 years, said residents in the tight-knit community do their best to support one another.
“These guys volunteer a lot of hours so it’s a little thing to come out here and wave your hand,” she said.
