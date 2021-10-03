BOW — Marc Breckenridge has a colorful term for his barn, which has a full-blown kitchen, a dishwasher and two 55-inch televisions.
“I’ve got a man cave on steroids,” he said.
But in recent years, the barn has served another purpose: a refuge for hikers on the Pacific Northwest Trail, which runs from Glacier National Park in Montana to the Washington coast and passes through western Skagit County.
Breckenridge is what is known as a trail angel — a person who offers food, temporarily shelter and other services for hikers on long trips who need a bit of rest and a roof over their heads.
Trail angels say it’s a way not only to help people, but a way to connect with a diverse and colorful cast of characters who are tackling hikes that can measure more than 1,000 miles.
Breckenridge wasn’t familiar with the role until a friend who’s a hiking enthusiast roped him into it last summer.
“He told me that when people are doing the Pacific Northwest Trail, they need places to stay, places maybe to shower, do laundry,” he said. “He signed me up on a hiker app and I said, ‘You can stay at my place, I can hook you up.’”
Can he ever. Breckenridge is proud of the former machine shed he had renovated into a space with granite countertops, a kitchen and other amenities that make it a perfect stop for hikers.
The first summer, Breckenridge said, he got about 35 hikers who stopped for a brief stay. This year it’s been more than 50.
Breckenridge and his girlfriend help the hikers in most any way they can: picking them up, doing laundry and helping re-route them as needed.
The relationship between hiker and trail angel is not one-sided. Breckenridge loves the experience, especially meeting the people.
“I’ve had engineers, Navy SEALs, younger kids trying to find themselves, psychologists. I’ve had A to Z,” he said. “I think I have more fun than the hikers do. The stories we exchange, I hear who they are, where they’re from. They’re from all over the United States. It’s been a lot of fun.”
For Mary and Marc Walker, who live on the south end of Lake Samish, the experience has been a similar boon.
“You get all sorts of different folks, just awesome people,” Mary Walker said. “We had a couple who just finished the trail (recently). We had one couple who celebrated their second anniversary on trail.”
Walker said she became interested in the trail angel role after she noticed navigation markers for the trail on nearby Anderson Mountain.
“They tell hikers they’re on the trail, which way to turn ... it’s an assist for them,” Walker said. “I realized I was on the Pacific Northwest Trail.”
Walker said she became further intrigued by learning that the 1,248-mile trail originates near where she grew up in Montana, and even more interested after joining the Pacific Northwest Trail Association.
“We became familiar with their Facebook page and saw there were people reaching out for assistance,” she said.
The first year, only two hikers reached out. Over time that number swelled with hikers the Walkers helped by doing laundry, fixing meals and driving them to REI.
“We got so many (positive) comments and reviews, everyone was stopping. We went from 10 to more than 40 this year,” she said. “The diversity was awesome this year .. Some were very new to hiking. One was a kid from South Africa who’d never had a backpack on.”
Walker added, “There are good stories around the fire pit. It’s fun to live vicariously through their hike.”
If Walker’s plans hold, she may not have to live vicariously through others. She hopes to tackle the trail herself in a couple of years.
In the meantime, she got an assist of sorts from one of the hikers she’d helped earlier. When he learned she needed a piece of equipment that was difficult to find, he shared information on where to get it.
“They’re that kind of people. They appreciate what we do,” she said.
