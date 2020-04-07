With personal protective equipment (PPE) in high demand during the fight against COVID-19, many organizations throughout the state are stepping up to help, including school districts.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal urged districts statewide March 27 to either donate their PPE to local agencies in need or to their local educational service districts, which would then donate it.
Even before that, many local schools were stepping up to help, said Jessica Haag, communication specialist with the Northwest Educational Service District 189 (ESD) in Anacortes.
The ESD — which serves 35 school districts in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties — last week received a large donation of goggles and gloves from some of the districts it serves, including 200 pairs of safety goggles from the Oak Harbor School District and 50 boxes of gloves and a box of child size face masks from the Granite Falls School District, she said.
"Two things we were in a big shortage of," said Hans Kahl, the interim director of the county's Department of Emergency Management. "I was very happy to get it."
The donations were picked up by Kahl, who said the department will put them to good use. Many of the masks, he said, will go to long-term health care facilities that have been unable to order them because of the pandemic.
Because the ESD was just a gathering point for some of the supplies, Haag said she didn't know how much PPE districts had donated.
The Mount Vernon School District donated 10 boxes of masks to Skagit Regional Health on March 20, that district said.
The Burlington-Edison School District also donated some of its PPE gear.
The North Cascades Institute's Environmental Learning Center on Diablo Lake recently donated 500 masks — left over from the wildfires that ravaged the area a few years ago — to the Department of Emergency Management, Kahl said.
"I can't say enough how much I appreciate (the schools') contributions," he said. "I'm very happy to live in Skagit County, where everybody does this kind of stuff."
With the closure of schools now extended through mid-June, Kahl said he is hoping to receive donations of extra cleaning supplies, namely disinfectant.
Food banks, he said, are running out of cleaning supplies.
"It'd be really awesome if the schools could help the food banks out," he said.
With the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health encouraging people to wear masks in public, the Department of Emergency Management, Kahl said, is also looking for donations of nonmedical face masks.
