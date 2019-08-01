ANACORTES — Stacked as a cairn 9-feet tall, 970 ceramic stones bear the names, dates and locations of those killed by gun violence in the United States.
The art piece is called “Say Their Names: The Anacortes Regeneration Project” and is on display through Sunday as part of the Arts at the Port fine arts exhibition at the Anacortes Arts Festival.
About 40 Skagit County artists created the individual stones and helped construct the cairn.
Lead artist Natalie Niblack said the goal was to memorialize the victims of gun violence, and draw attention to mass shootings. More then 98 shootings are represented in the piece, including ones that have occurred in Skagit County.
Among the locations carved in the stones are the names of restaurants, schools and places of worship.
“Every aspect of life is represented here,” Niblack said.
Some of the stones memorialize children killed by gun violence so far in 2019, and blue stones memorialize first responders killed on the job.
The piece grew out of a project started by Anacortes artists to turn donated guns into public art.
At the base of the cairn are ceramic castings of guns, including that of a gun from a World War II Nazi officer.
Next to the cairn are a sculpture made with donated guns called “Remnants of a Fossil Culture” by Peregrine O’Gormley, and the multimedia piece “Witness” by John Bowey, which features the writing of those affected by gun violence.
Visitors are invited to share their thoughts on a blackboard. By Wednesday, written messages included “how much higher does it have to go?” and “how can we help someone before they pull the trigger?”
“I think people are moved by (the piece), and most have a connection to it,” Niblack said.
Following the festival, the plan is to have the memorial cairn on display at the Anacortes Public Library for two years. The artists are also raising money to display the piece at other venues.
Niblack said it took three artists about three days to assemble the 9-foot-tall cairn. Each time the piece is moved, artists will take it apart and reassemble it.
