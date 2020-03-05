Seattle City Light announced Thursday morning it was canceling a public meeting scheduled for later in the day in Mount Vernon because of concern for public health.
The utility, which operates three dams on the upper Skagit River, had intended to meet to discuss its plans for relicensing through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The cancellation was made in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Dozens have been infected with the virus in the greater Seattle area and some have died.
"As we have learned more about COVID-19 and the guidance on safety and best practices, we have decided to postpone," a statement from the Seattle company states. "We are following recommendations from King County to limit face-to-face meetings and large gatherings of more than 10 people."
The meeting will be rescheduled. It will be held either in person or online, according to the statement.
