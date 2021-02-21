As more students return, districts look for ways to fulfill COVID-19 requirements

As school districts throughout Skagit County bring more students back to their campuses, some are finding at least one resource in short commodity: school nurses.
“We’re stretched pretty thin,” said Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett.
Even without a pandemic, some school districts have long struggled to staff — and fund — enough medical professionals to serve their students.
“Most school districts are not funded for the teachers that they currently have hired, the bus drivers they have currently hired …," Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish said. “We are never fully funded for the positions that are required to run our school effectively. And nurses are no exception.”
But with the additional tasks created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including daily health screenings and potential contact tracing, some districts are having to find ways to fill the gaps.
In Skagit County, all seven public school districts have had at least some students on campus since the beginning of the school year.
In order to do so — and comply with state guidance for reopening — districts are required to have at least one COVID-19 safety coordinator in each building, said Polly Dubbel, communicable disease manager for Skagit County Public Health.
They are also required to have some sort of screening method, be able to accommodate social distancing, have a communication plan set up between the schools, district and Public Health in case of any exposures to COVID-19, and be able to do the contact tracing required for any student or staff exposures, including informing people of the need to quarantine, Dubbel said.
How districts accomplish these requirements is largely up to them, she said.
“If they open up more they just need to have robust enough teams in place,” Dubbel said.
In Anacortes, when the district announced its plans for bringing back its middle and high school students to campuses in February, it also stated its plans to hire an additional nurse.
The 2,500-student, five-building district currently employs three registered nurses as well as several health aides, Irish said. As more students return to campuses, those nurses are largely having to return to their pre-pandemic duties — caring for students with individual health needs, and tending to any school-time injuries.
That leaves them little time to handle potential contact tracing should any staff or students test positive for COVID-19, Irish said.
"Contact tracing is turning into a full-time job," Irish said. "That nurse has to look at every seating chart. Where was the child on the bus? Where was the child in the hallways … then that nurse has to call every parent.”
As it began to reopen, the district was looking to partner with Island Hospital to find a nurse to hire until the end of the school year.
However, with additional staffing comes additional expenses — expenses that districts themselves are having to bear.
When it comes to school nurses, the state's funding formula is based on the number of students that districts have at each of the elementary, middle and high school levels, said Larry Francois, superintendent of Northwest Educational Service District 189 (NWESD) in Anacortes.
There are nine educational service districts throughout the state, each of which acts as a regional hub for K-12 educational resources. The NWESD serves 35 school districts — and a state-tribal school — in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
Based on the model used to determine state funding, districts receive funding for a full-time equivalent school nurse for every 5,263 kindergarten through fifth-grade students; every 7,200 middle school students; and every 6,250 high school students, Francois said.
By those counts, even the Mount Vernon School District, the county's largest, is only funded for a .96 full-time equivalent school nurse for its approximately 6,500 K-12 students spread across nine buildings, Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said.
"That's not very much," Vivanco said.
That leaves the district on the hook to fund the rest of its medical team, which includes about five full-time nurses, two licensed practical nurses and nine health room aides, Vivanco said.
“We try to provide what we need and that’s what we have in place right now," Vivanco said.
For the 500-student Concrete School District, the state funding formula pays for a .07 full-time equivalent of a school nurse — about three hours a week, Barrett said.
"We do what we can afford and try to do the best we can," he said.
To make up for the shortfall, districts rely on other funding, particularly local levy dollars that are designed to be used to supplement anything that is not funded by the state, and is often used to supplement other needs such as salaries.
For the Concrete district, which also has a health aide for its elementary school, there has been a tough decision to make: funding more hours for a school nurse, or, in the midst of a pandemic, a mental health counselor for its students.
"Both are imperative," Barrett said. "We believe (mental health) is a huge need, especially now."
When it comes to fulfilling COVID-19 safety protocols, districts are also relying on other staff members — for example, principals and assistant principals.
The Anacortes School District has changed its plan from hiring a nurse to utilizing a retired volunteer nurse, Irish said.
The 470-student Conway School District has an advantage that many other districts don't: a superintendent and a district administrator who are also EMTs.
Superintendent Jeff Cravy is a lieutenant with South Whidbey Fire and EMS, and District Auxiliary Services Manager Angela Pederson serves is an EMT with Skagit County Fire District 3, where Cravy has also started volunteering.
The district was the only public school in the county to begin the school year in a hybrid learning model — part online and part in-person — bringing its youngest learners back to campus.
With Cravy's background, he has been doing any necessary contact tracing, he said. However, because of the safety measures being taken in the district, Cravy said he has had to spend little doing so.
The district was recently granted a state license to be able to provide its students and staff with rapid COVID-19 testing, which gives results for those experiencing symptoms in 15 minutes, Cravy said.
Cravy decided to get the district licensed to perform the rapid tests in an attempt to keep students on campus.
For example, he said, early in the school year many students experienced allergy-like symptoms because of wildfire smoke. Because those symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19, without a test the district had to send the students home for a 14-day quarantine period.
"It became frustrating," Cravy said. "We were sending kids home because of a reaction of the smoke."
Since mid-January, the district has administered less than a dozen rapid tests, all of which have been negative, Cravy said. If students test negative but still have symptoms such as a fever, they are sent home until they are fever-free for 24 hours.
The district has hired a full-time health room assistant who has been able to do most of the testing, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.