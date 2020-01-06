On behalf of the entire Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, I wish you all a very happy new year. It has been our pleasure serving you, the citizens of Skagit County, and working with you to protect our communities through a partnership mindset.
I have been all around the county throughout 2019 talking to neighborhood watch groups and homeowner associations. The common theme is how to reduce crime and keep communities safe.
We talk about ways to keep from becoming victims of burglary, theft, etc. Many ideas are discussed with the hope that some people will utilize them and see a reduction of crime in their neighborhood.
I generally share crime prevention tips in these monthly columns with the hope that crime will go down. This month, I will share crime statistics from 2018 and 2019 along with tips:
BURGLARIES
2018: 341
2019: 298
There has been a reduction in burglaries. Here are a few reminders:
n When leaving your home, lock doors and windows.
n Give your home the appearance that someone is there. Leave a TV or radio on loud enough to hear from the outside.
n Have a camera system that sends alerts of activity to your phone.
n When going on vacation, tell trusted neighbors what cars should be at your house and ask them keep to an eye on the place while you are gone.
VEHICLE PROWLS
2018: 244
2019: 247
This crime count was nearly the same. A few reminders:
n Always keep parked vehicle doors locked, even at home.
n Leave valuables you do not need at home.
n Keep valuables in the vehicle out of view. Stolen credit cards have been used as quickly as 20 minutes after a vehicle prowl.
SUSPICIOUS CALLS
2018: 1,808
2019: 1,747
What is suspicious? You know what is “normal” in your neighborhood more than a patrol deputy driving through. When you see suspicious activity, get as much information as you can about what you see and why you feel it is suspicious. Get a good description, and take a picture if possible. Examples of suspicious activity:
n A car driving slowly with the driver or a passenger looking in mailboxes.
n An unfamiliar person walking in your neighborhood who is stopping to look at houses or knocking on doors.
n A person you have never seen knocking on your door wanting information from you and making you feel uncomfortable.
n A car you don’t recognize sitting in a neighbor’s driveway while your neighbors are gone.
We look to 2020 as another year to keep bringing property crimes down. With your partnership, we can achieve that goal.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff for the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Send questions to askpatrolchief@gmail.com.
