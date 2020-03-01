It’s hard to believe, but it is almost spring. What a great time of the year — the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, fishing season, hikes to favorite destinations are all coming up very quickly.
Another fun activity we do this time of year is spring cleaning in and around the house and property.
Imagine clearing out the garage and leaving your riding lawn mower out in the yard overnight only to notice the next day it’s gone. Yes, that happens.
Always remember that property crime is a crime of opportunity. We have investigated many thefts of this nature. So far in 2020, we have investigated 49 thefts.
Package thefts account for some of these right at the holiday season, but now we transition to nicer weather and find our lawn items get taken.
Rakes, shovels and chain saws are just some of the items that get stolen as they sit out in the open.
We’ve even investigated thefts near or in garages in broad daylight when a garage door is open and items are near the entrance. If you leave your house for any amount of time, be sure to close and lock your garage doors.
Here are some tips.
n Keep your items out of plain view from the street.
n Remember to put items back inside after the day is over to avoid late night theft.
n Keep a photo log of all valuable items and include serial numbers.
Another scenario happens far too often in the county. The weather gets nice, and we open our home’s windows and forget about them as we go about our activities that take us away from home.
We have investigated 31 burglaries so far in 2020 but that number has a tendency to go up when the weather improves. An open window is an invitation for someone to get inside your home and take your things. Keeping vigilant with your home safety will help reduce burglary.
This time of year is also prime time for homeowner association meetings, neighborhood get-togethers, etc. I am happy to come and speak to your groups about home safety, crime prevention or any other law enforcement topic the group would like to discuss.
Remember to help your neighbors out and keep an eye out for anything suspicious.
The Sheriff’s Office will check on concerns about your neighborhood. Feel free to wave down a deputy driving through your neighborhood and have a chat. We strive to be community oriented and really enjoy the interaction.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Send questions to askpatrolchief@gmail.com.
