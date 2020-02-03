Imagine yourself stuck in the deep snow and running out of options. The scenario below is a real occurrence that happened in our most recent snowstorm.
A female called 911 to report that she had been stranded for two days on a mountain road north of Sedro-Woolley.
After sliding off the road, she waited for someone to come along to help, but after the snow started falling she realized it was not likely to happen. After running out of fuel to keep warm, she decided to call 911.
At the time of the call, snow was falling heavily, creating hazardous road conditions. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to attempt to find the woman, but the snowfall prevented access.
The deputies requested the Skagit 4 Rivers Search and Rescue unit be dispatched with 4x4s and snowmobiles.
Upon arrival, three 4x4s started up the snowy roads, climbing in elevation and searching for the woman. After searching several roads, they reached snow deep enough that they could no longer continue. The snowmobiles were able to move beyond the 4x4s in deep snow.
After a couple hours of searching, the snowmobile team found the woman in her car, which was now almost not visible due to the almost two feet of snow that had fallen.
The woman was bundled up and transported down the mountain to one of the waiting 4x4s, which then took her to a waiting deputy.
In the end, this incident turned out well, but it could have been much worse if she had no cell reception.
Most of us have heard the nightmare stories of people being stranded and buried in the snow in the mountains, sometimes leading to their deaths. We want to remind everyone of some basic things to do if traveling into the mountains in the wintertime.
n 1. Make a plan and stick to it. Tell someone where you are going to go and when you are to return.
n 2. Check the weather before heading out. Bring weather appropriate clothing.
n 3. Make sure you vehicle is full of gas.
n 4. Have an emergency kit that includes food, water, blanket, fire starter, first aid kit and multiple types of signaling devices. Cellphones don’t work everywhere.
n 5. Carry a shovel and traction devices that fit your vehicle and know how to put them on. A small handsaw is also a good tool to carry because it can help cut smaller branches or trees that come down on your path out.
n 6. Take a map with you. Mountain roads can be very confusing with no landmarks, and it’s easy to get turned around. An independent GPS can be helpful if you know how to use it and if you have reception.
Just remember to be safe while traveling in the mountains. Weather can change fast, so don’t get caught unprepared.
Chad Clark is undersheriff for the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Send questions to askpatrolchief@gmail.com.
