The mornings are now much colder than a month or two ago as my ice scraper was dug out from my garage and used recently. It feels as though winter is nearly here.
Now that it’s colder, please be extra careful when warming up your car during these frosty mornings.
It is the time of year we get motor vehicle theft reports from those who left their cars warming up in their driveway unattended.
We’ve all done it, run out to your frosty car, start it up and crank the heater on high to have it all defrosted and warm when you commute to your destination. Unfortunately you come out of your house and discover your vehicle is nowhere to be found.
Car thieves are opportunistic and will take advantage of this time of year. Think about your options:
n Keep your vehicle in a garage.
n Park under a carport or structure to keep it from icing over.
n Sit in your vehicle as it is warming up.
n Come out early enough to scrape the ice off before starting your car.
Cars running unattended in driveways during the cold mornings are easy to spot — parking lights on occasion, tail pipe has exhaust coming out and the sound of the motor running.
Because we are on the topic of crimes of opportunity, beware of package thefts.
Holiday season in upon us, and thousands of packages will be delivered over the next couple months. When people can see a package sitting on your porch unattended, and it appears nobody is home, some will take that opportunity and steal the package.
On some occasions, thieves drive around looking for these packages and even follow delivery trucks from house to house. What options do you have to keep your packages safe?
n Be home when the package is being delivered.
n Arrange with a neighbor to pick up a package until you get home.
n Ask the deliver company to put the package in a location not visible from the roadway.
If they can’t see a package, chances are thieves will skip your house and move to an easier target.
Another crime of opportunity is stealing items left in vehicles.
Shoppers sometimes take bags back to their car to drop off then go back inside shopping. Thieves travel through lots look for those bags
A locked car makes theft a bit more difficult as a window will need to be broken. But if your items are visible sitting on the seats, it still makes your car a target. Options?
n Put the items in your trunk.
n Cover the items so they are not visible.
n Park near the shopping establishment where there are more people, making theft more risky.
Please have a safe and theft-free holiday season.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff for the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Send questions to askpatrolchief@gmail.com.
