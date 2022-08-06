Skagit County continues to see an influx of deadly illegal drugs coming into our community, and bringing tragic results for families across the county.
Fentanyl has become the dominant street drug most commonly seen in counterfeit pill form, including in counterfeit Percocet and Xanax pills.
Up to 43% of counterfeit pills tested by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency have been found to contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit recently investigated and arrested a drug dealer selling counterfeit pills and other products containing fentanyl to Skagit County youths with near tragic results.
Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s social media activity as this is the most common method of facilitating the delivery of illicit drugs.
Parents are also encouraged to talk with their kids about the new and extreme dangers of taking illicit drugs.
All illicit drugs bought and sold in Skagit County likely contain or should be presumed to contain fentanyl including illicit marijuana products, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, pills, etc. #OnePillCanKill
Additional information from the DEA:
• The U.S. overdose crisis has reached a devastating new height with more than 100,000 people dying over the last year from drug overdoses. #OnePillCanKill
• The overdose crisis is driven by criminal drug networks that are flooding the U.S. with millions of fentanyl-laced fake pills.
• The drug threats facing the U.S. are more pervasive and lethal than ever before with drug traffickers distributing synthetic fentanyl and meth in new forms — deadly, fake pills made and deceptively marketed to look like real medicine.
• Criminal drug networks are using social media and smartphone apps to flood the U.S. with deadly fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake pills.
• The only safe medications are ones that come from licensed and accredited medical professionals. Pills purchased outside of licensed pharmacies are illegal, dangerous and potentially lethal.
Fentanyl remains the top concern for the county drug enforcement unit and our federal partners battling this epidemic. In 2021-22 most of our cases involve fentanyl distribution.
Information gathered by the task force through investigation shows fentanyl powder is shipped from China to clandestine labs in Mexico that are controlled by the drug cartels.
The drug cartels manufacture illicit pills and package them for distribution throughout the U.S., including in Skagit County.
Fentanyl-laced pills are transported across the southern border into stash houses in border states where they are distributed to drivers and couriers. It’s estimated shipments are arriving in Skagit County monthly.
The picture accompanying this story shows a recent arrest by drug enforcement unit detectives involving approximately 100,000 illicit “Perc 30” pills. The drugs, guns and money in this photo were all scheduled to be delivered into Skagit County.
So far in 2022 our drug task force has investigated 19 fentanyl cases. The task force has made 16 “buys” from fentanyl dealers and has made 14 arrests.
The drug task force has had 28 drug trafficking cases in 2022 with 19 being fentanyl related.
