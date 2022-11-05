Flood season is already upon us, and if this year is anything like last year, we'd better get prepared now.
The river crested at just over 40 feet in 2021 and it was a major issue.
The Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue conducted many rescue missions in the flooded waters for a couple of weeks last November.
We were involved in more than 20 rescues in the Cape Horn Development in one day.
Together let’s look at some ways to be better prepared this time around:
• If you live in a flood prone area, start preparing your house to protect from flood waters.
• Start collecting sandbags to strategically place around your home.
• Itemize items in your house that may be lost to flood waters for possible insurance claims.
• Have a plan on what to do with your family and pets BEFORE the river surrounds your house.
• Don’t wait until it’s too late and climb to your roof top calling for help.
• Secure items that you normally leave outside in the yard. Put them in a shed or garage.
Burglary is the crime of opportunity.
Homes that were abandoned during the flood event were illegally entered and items were stolen.
Burglars are willing to wade through waist-high water to enter an abandoned flooded house.
Secure your home and take as many valuables as you can if you must evacuate.
Don’t leave your pets behind. Last year many pets were left behind as some people had to be rescued well after the hours of darkness.
The next day, many of the pet owners went back to the homes to rescue their animals in dangerously high flood waters, potentially causing more emergencies to rescue them.
Start thinking of worst-case scenarios now and have a plan.
During last year’s major flood, we were dispatched to many rescues involving occupied cars stalled out in the middle of a flooded road that had been closed.
Far too often drivers ignore road closed signs, drive through floodwaters and get stuck.
It isn’t easy to determine the depth of the water until you are driving in it, and suddenly it is moving fast and up your doors and your car/truck dies.
Many times, people would crawl out their windows and climb to the top of the vehicle and call for help.
It is not only illegal to ignore road closed signs, but also very dangerous for the driver, the other occupants and the first responders that are now forced to execute a rescue.
Last year, on Highway 530 in Rockport a vehicle attempted to drive on a road that had been closed and got stuck, endangering the driver.
The driver climbed out, went up a tree and had to be rescued by a Navy helicopter.
An additional car went out in attempt to rescue that person, got stuck and that driver had to be rescued.
Signs warning of water over roadways are placed on roads that are passable but do have water on the road. Road closed signs are for roads that have been deemed impassable.
Do not go around road closed signs as it puts you and all first responders in harm’s way.
Please be safe this winter and plan for the flood season.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Contact him by email at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.