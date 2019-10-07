I have had the wonderful opportunity to go to various communities throughout the county and meet with many of you on crime trends, crime prevention and other law enforcement topics.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office enjoys this interaction as it is the best way to get to know the people who live in our neighborhoods, and we get to listen to your expectations.
It is also a great time to talk about ways to reduce crime, help each other out and have you truly be our eyes and ears in the neighborhood.
There is a common question I get at these meetings: “How can we get more deputies patrolling our neighborhood?”
I tell all communities that we prioritize calls for crimes against persons over property crimes.
If something is happening to a person at that moment, we go there before taking a report of someone’s weed trimmer being stolen.
I also talk about the neighborhoods being our eyes and ears and reporting suspicious activity. This will get deputies into the communities to investigate what the suspicious activity is.
Our presence in a fully marked patrol car is a proven deterrent for the criminals who may be in your area attempting to commit crime.
Please remember that you and your neighbors know your neighborhood better than anyone else who doesn’t live there. A deputy patrolling your neighborhood isn’t necessarily going to know what is out of place and what isn’t.
For example, if a red car you have never seen before is parked on your neighbor’s driveway in a spot that neighbor doesn’t park in, the deputy patrolling will not think much about it being suspicious. But it could very well be suspicious to you.
Those are the types of calls we need to get. Partnering with our communities is a proven way to reduce crime.
Our data shows that communities that report suspicious activity have less reported crime than those that don’t report suspicious activity.
There is a direct correlation between neighborhoods that have established Neighborhood Watch groups and amount of crime those neighborhoods have. In those neighborhoods, seeing something that isn’t normal is shared between neighbors and reported to us.
Here are some crime statistics for the same time frame in 2018 and for 2019:
n Burglary 2018 (255), 2019 (235)
n Vehicle Prowl 2018 (187), 2019 (167)
n Theft 2018 (395), 2019 (336)
n Suspicious 2018 (1,372), 2019 (1,391)
The overall numbers for reported property crime is down from last year and our suspicious calls are slightly up. We can still practice common sense steps to prevent some of these property crimes.
Here are some tips:
n Don’t leave valuables in your car in plain sight while the car is parked.
n Keep your home locked when no one is home.n Have delivery companies deliver your packages you are expecting at a time when someone is home, or to a trusted neighbor.
n Call into the 911 center when something isn’t right in your neighborhood and you want it checked on.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff for the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Send questions to askpatrolchief@gmail.com.
