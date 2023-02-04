More fraud calls have been coming recently.
Scammers are getting money in various ways, but usually by using scare tactics to trick people into giving them money in order to prevent being arrested.
Please always know that if someone on the phone is identifying themselves as a police officer or sheriff’s deputy and is demanding money to keep from getting arrested, that is false.
Two Skagit County residents alerted us that they received phone calls from a male voice saying they worked for the Skagit County Sheriff's Office and was telling them they had outstanding fines and warrants and needed to pay or risk getting arrested. I'm happy to report that neither of these people who called us fell for the scam.
The Sheriff's Office will never call you demanding you pay a fine or get arrested. The one scammer couldn't even pronounce our county name correctly, using the hard G....
Don't fall for it.
These are very common types of scams. The scammers can research staff names that work here and tell you that you have outstanding warrant for your arrest and if you don’t pay the fines via gift card you will be getting arrested today.
Unfortunately, many people become victims of this type of scam. They feel pressured and go to the store and purchase the gift card and load the specific amount of money they were told to by the scammers.
A recent fraud call we had from a resident involving a scam over the phone describes the caller saying the Sheriff’s Office was coming to their home the next day with a Mercedes Benz and $25,000 in cash.
The only demand was that the caller needed $2,500 first to start the account and that money would be refunded. The resident hung up the phone and called us to report the call.
These scams are too good to be true and are always false. Any time someone demands money to get something going prior to you having anything sent to you, it is a scam.
Email and website scams are also occurring.
In one recent case, the victim opened a pop-up message on his computer that notified him that his computer has been compromised and left a phone number to call.
The person that he talked to helped him open a new account and convinced him to wire $14,000 in two separate transactions.
The scammer convinced him that this was the only way to fix the issue as his bank account had been compromised. The victim then realized he had been scammed out of the money and reported this to us.
Another victim told us they received a call from an unknown number telling them they had won a large sum of money, but they needed at least $200 in gift cards sent to them to finish the transaction.
The victim had purchased several gift cards as was requested, but did not receive the money. We have found that gift cards are a popular way for scammers to get money from victims.
Fraud cases are difficult to track down and make any arrests as most of these calls come from out of the country and the phone numbers are no longer good.
Please be cautious and do not become a victim of these crimes.
