The holiday season is upon us as we end 2022 and get ready to welcome in 2023. I hope that all of you had a great year and have big plans heading into the new year.
I’m always reminded at this time of year that our theft crimes go way up as packages are delivered daily and holiday shopping is in full swing.
The Sheriff’s Office investigates many of these crimes every year as the criminal element look to take advantage of the situation and steal the gifts you are purchasing.
Here are some of the common crimes:
Home burglaries
December is the month where most of us stock up on items for the Christmas holiday.
Unfortunately, every year houses in our county are forcibly entered as criminals also know that there will most likely be gift items in your house. Many of these items are already wrapped up and put under the Christmas tree.
We investigate burglaries this time of year where many of these wrapped items are stolen after a criminal has kicked in one of your doors. Often the tree is visible from the outside of your home.
Consider a few of these tips to avoid being a victim of this crime of opportunity:
• Ensure your home appears occupied while you aren’t home.
• Keep curtains closed that would normally show your Christmas tree and gifts under the tree. Criminals will target homes that offer the opportunity.
• Keep doors and windows locked when not home. Consider purchasing a live camera that will send pics straight to your phone about suspicious activities.
Package thefts
Porch package thefts make a dramatic climb this time of year.
Online shopping is one of the most popular ways to shop and the criminals know that. While you are looking for great deals, the thieves are looking for even better deals.
Remember, theft is another crime of opportunity. If they see a package sitting on your porch and it appears no one is home, they take the chance to steal it.
Here are a few tips on keeping your packages safe from being stolen:
• Contact your delivery company to get an arrival time for the package so you can be home to receive it.
• Have an alternate spot at your residence for the package to be delivered that isn’t visible from the road or your driveway.
• Talk to your closest neighbors to alert them of a package delivery so they can help watch for it and take possession of it until you get home.
• The longer your package sits on your porch clearly visible, the better chance it will be stolen.
Vehicle prowls
Many of us still go to shopping locations and purchase items in person.
Although online shopping is clearly on the increase there is still something about going in person and purchasing an item you can see and handle.
A thief also knows this and will actively work the shopping centers and target vehicles that have recently purchased items sitting in the car clearly visible.
Here a few tips to keep from being a victim of vehicle prowl:
• Do not leave any store bags in plain view.
• Put all purchased items in your trunk while you are still shopping.
• Park near the stores where more people are visible going in and out.
• Keep windows rolled up and doors locked. Criminals will select a vehicle that has visible items as they will take their chances knowing what they are going into the car for. A window smash makes noise, and the criminal doesn’t want to be detected.
