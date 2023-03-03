Eventually the weather will get better and more outdoor activities will occur.
Springtime in the Skagit Valley is a glorious time of the year. Despite the occasional heavy rains, more and more hiking occurs and all other exercise type activities take place.
All our activity outdoors brings risk of theft and other crimes.
Burglary is the unlawful entry of a house, dwelling or building. When the weather turns around we spend more time outdoors and we tend to leave our windows open and at times forget to close and or lock our doors.
Many of the burglaries the Sheriff’s Office investigates finds that front and back doors were left unlocked, and windows were left open with entry being gained.
Don’t think that running to the store for just a few things will not be enough time for your house to be entered and your things stolen.
Some criminals that are out for the day to commit burglary will sit in a neighborhood and watch houses to determine if anyone is home and if occupants of the house are leaving in a car.
So far this year we investigated 36 burglaries.
Here are some tips to protect yourself.
• Always lock your doors and windows when you are not home.
• Leave something on inside your home that can be heard from the outside.
• Move a vehicle around in your driveway to keep the “casers” guessing.
• Let your neighbors know what vehicle should be in your driveway while you are away.
• If you have a long driveway, consider a gate.
Spring is also the time many of us clean out the garage.
This makes for a great time to take pictures of your items, including serial and model numbers of the items.
If your garage and or house is entered and items are taken, law enforcement needs serial and model numbers to put into a database.
This greatly increases the chances of your property being returned if it is recovered by law enforcement.
Spring is also a good time to check all the locks on your garage windows and doors. If you have an attached garage, is your door that enters your home locked?
If a burglar makes it into your garage, it is best to keep them contained to that and not in your home.
While you are spring cleaning around your home, check the batteries on your security cameras to ensure they are all working.
If you do not have exterior cameras, now is a great time to consider investing in them.
The type of cameras that can be effective are the ones that turn on with motion and go directly to your phone.
Theft is another crime of opportunity.
So far this year the Sheriff’s Office has investigated 63 theft complaints.
Theft is when something gets stolen out of your mailbox, off your porch, from your yard.
Spring is another time of year that we start mowing our lawns.
Many times, lawn mower owners call us to report their push mower is missing.
Lawn mowers and other yard type tools have a great resale value and can be targeted as easy-to-sell items.
Make sure you put your mowers and string trimmers away before the end of the day.
Package thefts continue to occur. Work with your delivery company to ensure you or a neighbor will be home to personally accept packages.
There are people who follow the trucks around and wait to see if a package is getting picked up by the homeowner.
If a reasonable amount of time has passed and the package is still sitting there, the opportunity presents itself to go up and steal the package.
Please reach out to me with any questions, comments or concerns and I will get back to you.
