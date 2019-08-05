We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world for summer weather. Temperatures aren’t too overly hot and it doesn’t rain very often in July and August.
This region offers some of the most varying terrains — to hike, mountain bike, motorcycle, horseback ride, etc. — that can bring people from throughout the United States to visit.
This is also the time of year where our search and rescue volunteer teams get lots of work. Our teams are ready for all kinds of searches, but a few common sense steps could avoid many of these.
n If you are going on a longer hike where you plan on staying a night or two, it is always best to take someone with you.
n File a plan with a friend or family member. They need to know where you are going, how long you will be staying and when you plan to be back at your vehicle.
n Take all necessary gear. Extra cell phone battery, water, clothes, and all medicines you may require.
n Avoid taking side trails that you are not familiar with. Many times even experienced hikers get turned around and become lost on an unfamiliar trail.
n Take a GPS unit and/or map and compass. When you are hiking in the backcountry many times you will not get a signal for your GPS unit and you may need to rely upon the old fashioned map and compass.
Every year we get multiple calls of lost hikers who only planned on being out for a short day hike on a good trail.
What we find happens is people tend to get off the main trail and venture down a side trail that becomes overgrown, and eventually they lose their way back to the main trail.
In these situations, keep your composure and don’t panic. This is where the “day hike” can turn into an all-night hike.
Generally people aren’t carrying extra clothes or food and water because it was supposed to be a short hike. They also don’t always let someone know where they plan to hike for the day because it was just a quick outing, so no one needed to worry.
The other issue is an injury that you do not expect during these trips.
If you are a few miles from your vehicle and you fall and break a bone and are unable to walk, what is your plan? Do you know exactly where you are when you call for help? Can search and rescue volunteers find you before it gets dark? Be prepared to spend more time than you planned out in the trails.
So far this year we have had 14 search and rescue calls, but several of these calls have come in the past couple months. Please prepare yourself for the outdoors and don’t take short “day hikes” for granted.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff for the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Send questions to askpatrolchief@gmail.com.
