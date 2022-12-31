Throughout the year I write about crime prevention, including how to keep from being a victim of certain property crimes.
This time of year I write a column describing some crime statistics for calls the Sheriff’s Office has responded to.
Following is a list that compares 2021 to 2022.
• Burglaries: 299 calls in 2021, 327 in 2022
• Vehicle prowls: 327 calls in 2021, 309 in 2022
• Theft: 546 calls in 2021, 524 in 2022
• Suspicious activity: 1,534 calls in 2021, 1,551 in 2022
Burglary calls increased slightly in 2022.
Burglaries occur when a person enters or remains unlawfully inside your house or any building on your property with the intent of committing a crime.
I have written multiple articles detailing ways to prevent this from happening to you.
Having live cameras at your residence has helped tremendously in catching those who are entering your property. Many of these cameras have the photos or live stream going directly to your phone as it is occurring.
Vehicle prowls decreased slightly for 2022.
These are absolute crimes of opportunity. If your car is parked at a park and ride location with valuable items sitting on the seat clearly visible from the outside, the chances increase greatly that your car will be entered.
The criminals will most likely take a chance on making noise to break a window of a car that has valuables visible.
Theft also went down slightly.
Many of these crimes are items that are stolen from outside your home such as packages.
There are people that will follow the delivery trucks and wait for packages to be delivered.
When the criminal sees an opportunity to grab a package and run, they will. Try to have your package delivered when you will be home, or ask a trusted neighbor to secure it for you.
Suspicious activity calls are one of the most important calls we respond to.
When something in your neighborhood doesn’t look right and you request to have a deputy come to the area to check on it, we consider this a suspicious activity call.
Many times, no crime has been committed but you have now got a patrol car in your neighborhood checking.
We have Neighborhood Watch communities in the county that remain active. There is a noticeable decrease in property crimes in these neighborhoods as neighbors are watching out for one another.
If you are interested in having your neighborhood be part of the neighborhood watch program, please email me at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.us
Why do we need Neighborhood Watch?
Years ago, neighborhoods were not as transient as they are today. Job transfers were not as frequent, allowing neighbors to develop long-lasting relationships in their communities.
Communities often had that small-town feeling with neighbor looking out for neighbor.
Today, few people are in a position to protect their home and property 100% of the time.
Employment, vacations, business trips, shopping trips, or just an evening out leaves homes and valuables unattended, and vulnerable to burglary or theft.
The commitment to look out for each other is a key element to the success of a Neighborhood Watch program. It’s an invitation to be a good neighbor.
What is Neighborhood Watch?
Neighborhood Watch is a program of mutual assistance between the Sheriff’s Office and neighborhoods aimed at reducing crime, and more importantly the fear of crime in our communities.
Simply stated, the Neighborhood Watch program enables the residents of any community to become extra eyes and ears for law enforcement.
Happy new year from the Sheriff’s Office. We hope the new year will be great.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Contact him by email at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.
