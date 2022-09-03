It's back to school time already.
It seems like yesterday we were dusting off our RVs and headed to the favorite camping spot.
For most of our kids, they are more excited about going back to school than you think. They are eager to see their friends out on the playground, and getting back to playing sports or taking part in other activities.
Of course, there are safety concerns when they head back to school.
Here are a few tips for walking to school for you and your kids:
• Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.
• Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school.
• Demonstrate traffic safety awareness and pick the safest route between your home and the school, and practice walking it with your children.
• Try to walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.
• Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals, signs and pavement markings.
• Talk to your kids about the dangers of talking with strangers.
• Keep the ear buds out of your ears so you will be more aware of your surroundings.
• Mornings are darker now, so some bright clothes and glow sticks work great.
• Remember, drivers haven’t seen many kids walking toward schools for a few months so the first week back to school is crucial for your kids and drivers to pay attention.
Here are a few tips for bike riders:
• Make sure your child always wears a bicycle helmet. Failure to do so could result in a traffic citation. Furthermore, in the event of an accident, helmets reduce the risk of head injury by as much as 85%.
• Obey the rules of the road. The rules are the same for all vehicles, including bicycles.
• Always stay on the right-hand side of the road and ride in the same direction as traffic.
• Be sure your child knows and uses all the appropriate hand signals.
One of the crimes that we investigate once school starts back up is home burglaries.
The correlation is your home is empty more now than it was when the kids were home and there were summer activities.
The criminal element knows when school starts and you are back at work. Criminals take advantage of empty driveways and dark houses.
Once they figure out that no one is home, they will go through a window or break in a door to steal your most valuable items. Don’t be a burglary victim.
Here are some tips to avoid burglaries:
• Leave different lights on each day.
• Have something on inside loud enough to be heard from the outside (TV, stereo).
• Lock all doors and windows.
• Let your closest neighbors know which cars should be in your driveway.
• Install cameras that alert your cellphone when they are activated.
• Install a gate at the head of your driveway to keep cars away and making it difficult for a burglar to load up his vehicle with your things.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Contact him by email at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.
