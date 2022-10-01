Now that fall is here and the days are getting shorter, make sure you are cautious when out hiking, biking, hunting, etc.
Every year, the Sheriff’s Office gets calls from folks who go out on an adventure and get lost.
Unfortunately, they aren’t always prepared with proper clothing or food and water. Most of these outings were only supposed to be for a couple hours but instead turn into many hours and continue into nightfall.
Here are a few tips to consider:
• Take extra clothes, food supplies and water when heading out for the afternoon.
• Tell a close friend where you will be hiking and at what trailhead you will park your vehicle.
• Show the friend a map of what area you will visit and exactly what supplies you will have, including color of hiking poles, backpack, etc.
• Tell your friend when you expect to be back to your vehicle. Instruct them to call 911 if you are not back at a specific time.
• Always bring fire starter in case you get caught in the elements and are forced to stay the night. Also bring a flashlight and extra batteries.
• Ensure your cellphone is fully charged and, if possible, bring a portable charger with you.
Mid-October is the beginning of deer hunting season. This is very popular in our county with hunters coming from all over to enjoy our beautiful mountains.
This can also be a situation where hikers are sharing the same trails with hunters.
If you are hiking during the season, please consider wearing bright orange colors. Deer hunters during the modern rifle season are required to wear “Hunters Orange” while hunting. This is a universal color during the season and is very recognizable.
This is also the time of year that vehicle prowl thieves go to the trailheads and target vehicles.
They know from experience that hunters will generally be out longer and will have valuable items to hunt with.
Every year binoculars, spotting scopes and other hunting-type gear are stolen from vehicles. People don’t always takes all their gear when they leave their vehicles.
If you are going out into the wilderness, please do not leave anything in your vehicle in plain sight that has any value.
Remember, the thieves are targeting these trailheads and looking for vehicles that have valuables.
We’re continuing to see vehicle prowls at trailheads and have made multiple arrests. Keeping your valuables out of sight will greatly help reduce this crime of opportunity.
If you see any suspicious activity at a trailhead, write down the license number of a vehicle you suspect could be involved in prowling.
If a vehicle is in the trailhead parking lot occupied for an unusual amount of time, that could be something of a suspicious nature.
Please call the non-emergency line of 360-428-3211 if you see something that looks out of place or 911 if you actively see someone breaking into a vehicle.
Please be safe this fall and always practice safety first when out enjoying our great outdoors.
— Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Contact him by email at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.
