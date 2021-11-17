Skagit County Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme dismissed Wednesday a petition to recall Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver.
Riquelme said her ruling does not suggest Vandiver committed no wrongs, as Hamilton voters Leah Jones and Barb DePoppe claimed in their petition, but that not enough information was provided to show there has been substantial misconduct or an intent to break the law.
If Jones, DePoppe or other registered Hamilton voters feel that such evidence exists, Riquelme said a petition could be refiled with the appropriate information.
While Vandiver told the Skagit Valley Herald after the hearing that she was happy with the outcome, Jones said she was frustrated.
"We truly are fighting for the rights of the residents of Hamilton and trying to ensure responsible spending of our limited funds," Jones said.
"There is so much information in the package (we submitted) and I feel like it was dismissed because we didn't provide exactly the right information, what rule she broke," Jones said of the about 500 pages of town records filed with the petition.
Jones and DePoppe are two of several Hamilton residents who have expressed disapproval of Vandiver's decisions, particularly related to town spending, since she took office in January 2020.
Attorney Billie Morelli, who represented Vandiver in the recall attempt, argued Wednesday that residents' opinions shouldn't hold influence on elected officials' terms outside of regular election cycles.
"For an individual voter to not like a decision and be able to petition for recall would create chaos in the courts, especially in this political climate where no one seems to agree with anything anymore," Morelli said.
Jones and DePoppe, on the other hand, argued that residents should hold officials accountable.
"It is our right, it is our responsibility, to question the people that govern us," Jones said.
Riquelme said that while it was clear in reviewing town records that some local and state legal procedures aren't being followed in Hamilton, she didn't see a direct connection between mistakes made and a legal violation of the mayor's oath of office, a direct connection between mistakes made and a failure to fulfill the mayor's duties, or evidence that the mistakes were intentional.
"I'm happy," Vandiver said of the judge's ruling. "Now we just keep moving forward and worry about getting the town cleaned up after flooding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.