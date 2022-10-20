The state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission submitted to the Legislature on Oct. 15 its preferred options for increasing commercial airport capacity in the state.
During the commission's September meeting, it removed two Skagit County sites from consideration.
The commission had been looking at 10 possible greenfield sites — undeveloped, commonly agriculture land that is sought after by construction or manufacturing companies due to it being flexible, open land.
The commission said it will further study growing commercial service Paine Field in Everett and the potential of developing a two-runway airport at the Pierce County Central, Pierce County East or Thurston County Central greenfield sites.
A final recommendation is due to the Legislature by June 15.
The goal of the state Legislature, which set up the commission, is to have a new airport fully operational by 2050 in order to accommodate an estimated 27 million annual passengers per year that other airports in the state will not be able to handle.
"This is an opportunity for the state to consider how to meet capacity limits while also planning for an airport of the future," Commission Chair and state Department of Transportation Aviation Director David Fleckenstein said in a news release.
